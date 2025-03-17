India's Triumph at Special Olympics: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Excellence
Indian athletes excelled at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, earning 33 medals, including 8 golds. The sports ministry celebrated their success, highlighting the empowerment and inclusivity fostered by the event. Enhanced cash awards were also announced to support para-athletes, signifying a step forward for Indian sports inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
Indian athletes shone gloriously at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, bagging a total of 33 medals, among them a remarkable 8 golds. The triumphs were celebrated with great fanfare by the sports ministry on Monday, acknowledging the athletes for their outstanding achievements on the global stage.
Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, lauded the event as more than just a competition, but a transformative movement advancing inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The increased recognition highlights the importance of equal opportunities and support in achieving exceptional feats.
The announcement of enhanced cash awards for medalists marks a significant boost for para-athletes, with gold medalists receiving Rs 20 lakh, silver Rs 14 lakh, and bronze Rs 8 lakh. The support provided by the Sports Authority of India, including coaching camps and accommodations, has been instrumental in this remarkable success story, setting a benchmark for future sporting events.
