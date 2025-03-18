Japan's Historic World Cup Qualification Journey
Japan aims to become the first country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they defeat Bahrain at the Saitama Stadium. A win would guarantee them a top-two finish in Group C. Japan is set to join hosts United States, Canada, and Mexico at next year's finals.
Hajime Moriyasu's squad has been in dominant form throughout the Asian preliminaries, having lost only two points across six qualifying matches, putting them firmly in the driver's seat in Group C. Rivals Australia trail nine points behind, albeit holding the second automatic qualification position.
Meanwhile, other groups also see heated contests. South Korea stands strong in Group B, closely trailed by Iraq, while Iran is leading Group A. Uzbekistan seeks their maiden World Cup appearance, competing fervently against Kyrgyzstan. The campaign is intensifying as teams vie for a place on the world's biggest football stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
