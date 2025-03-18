Left Menu

Japan's Historic World Cup Qualification Journey

Japan aims to become the first country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup if they defeat Bahrain at the Saitama Stadium. A win would guarantee them a top-two finish in Group C. Japan is set to join hosts United States, Canada, and Mexico at next year's finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:43 IST
Japan's Historic World Cup Qualification Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan is on the brink of making history by becoming the first country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. A victory over Bahrain at Saitama Stadium would secure their spot in the finals alongside co-hosts the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Hajime Moriyasu's squad has been in dominant form throughout the Asian preliminaries, having lost only two points across six qualifying matches, putting them firmly in the driver's seat in Group C. Rivals Australia trail nine points behind, albeit holding the second automatic qualification position.

Meanwhile, other groups also see heated contests. South Korea stands strong in Group B, closely trailed by Iraq, while Iran is leading Group A. Uzbekistan seeks their maiden World Cup appearance, competing fervently against Kyrgyzstan. The campaign is intensifying as teams vie for a place on the world's biggest football stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025