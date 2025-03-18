Left Menu

BCCI's Strategic Plan for Women's ODI World Cup 2025

The BCCI is set to form an organizing committee for the Women's ODI World Cup, along with deciding venues for ICC events at an Apex Council meeting on March 22. Key topics include LOC formation for 2025, domestic season structure, and sponsorship bans on tobacco and crypto brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to play a pivotal role in hosting the Women's ODI World Cup by setting up an organizing committee. This decision will be made during an Apex Council emergent meeting scheduled in Kolkata on March 22.

This meeting is strategically planned just before the IPL opener, which sees Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. The BCCI, having last hosted a Women's ODI World Cup in 2013, aims to finalize the tournament schedule for October.

Moreover, the Council will address important issues like venue selection for future events and potential policy changes, including bans on tobacco and crypto sponsorships following governmental directives. Discussions will extend to finalizing the domestic cricket season for 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

