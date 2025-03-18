Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL Match Faces Rescheduling Amid Ram Navami Celebrations

The Kolkata Knight Riders' anticipated IPL home match against Lucknow Super Giants is under threat of rescheduling. The game, initially set for April 6 at Eden Gardens, faces security challenges as the city police have not approved the necessary clearance, coinciding with Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's announcement of over 20,000 processions during Ram Navami has created a heightened security demand across West Bengal. Cricket Association of Bengal's president, Snehasish Ganguly, reported that without police protection, managing a crowd of 65,000 is unfeasible.

The IPL fixture has a history of rescheduling matches due to similar security concerns. Meanwhile, a spectacular opening ceremony featuring performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani is planned at Eden Gardens on March 22, with ICC chairman Jay Shah expected to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)