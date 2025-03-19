Left Menu

Kluivert's Bold Game Plan for Indonesia's World Cup Hopes

Patrick Kluivert, Indonesia’s national football coach, has promised a surprise strategy against Australia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier. Despite limited time with his team, Kluivert is optimistic about Indonesia's prospects, highlighting the enthusiasm of players from the Indonesian diaspora and aiming for a historical win.

In a quest to rewrite football history, Patrick Kluivert, once a prolific striker for both the Netherlands and Barcelona, embarks on a mission: to lead Indonesia to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1938. Thursday's qualifier against Australia in Sydney is seen as a pivotal moment in that journey.

Kluivert, who took over coaching duties in January, is undeterred by the limited time he has had with his squad. Comprised in part of players from the Indonesian diaspora in Europe, the squad has already demonstrated potential with a draw against Australia and a win over Saudi Arabia last year.

Captain Jay Idzes, of Dutch origin, emphasizes the shared ambition and national pride within the team. "We're representing 280 million people," he stated ahead of the crucial match, underscoring the emotional and competitive stakes involved as Indonesia vies to become a recognized force in the football world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

