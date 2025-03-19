Asmita Programme Drives Women's Sports Participation in India

Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday underscored the importance of the Asmita programme, designed to enhance women's participation in sports by hosting leagues and tournaments across various disciplines.

Speaking with women journalists at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Khadse highlighted the government's commitment to encouraging women in sports, stressing that societal awareness was equally crucial to support this movement.

"The Asmita programme aims to attract more women to sports," Khadse stated. "While initiatives are underway, we must also increase awareness among women and girls to participate." Part of the Khelo India initiative, Asmita seeks to provide competition exposure to female athletes and reflect growing female representation at international events like the Paris Olympics. Khadse also celebrated a table tennis prize distribution for journalists at the IWPC.

