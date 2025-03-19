Spitze by Everyday Partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2025 IPL Season
Spitze by Everyday, a leading modular kitchen accessories brand in India, has partnered with the renowned IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as their official kitchen accessories partner for the 2025 season. This collaboration aims to bring innovation to homes globally, while Maruti Interior Products Limited, the parent company, continues its expansion in kitchen product manufacturing.
Spitze by Everyday, a premier name in modular kitchen accessories in India, has announced a significant partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The alliance marks a strategic move for Spitze to cement its global presence in kitchen innovation.
The collaboration is part of a broader vision by Maruti Interior Products Limited, which owns the “Spitze by Everyday” brand. With over 35 years of industry experience, Maruti has laid the groundwork for continued growth by expanding its manufacturing capabilities and product offerings. Their range now includes sophisticated stainless steel solutions and tailor-made kitchen accessories.
RCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Rajesh Menon, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential enhanced experiences for fans through Spitze’s premium kitchen solutions. RCB, a subsidiary of Diageo India, has shown strong performance in recent league iterations, further solidifying the stature of this partnership.
