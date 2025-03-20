Anurag Thakur's Path Cleared for Boxing Federation Presidency

Anurag Thakur's ambitions to lead the Boxing Federation of India received a boost after the Himachal Pradesh High Court overturned his disqualification. This determination comes as a response to a past BFI directive, which had previously blocked his bid for candidacy.

The former sports minister and current Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur was deemed ineligible due to his purported lack of representation in the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association. However, the judgment by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel criticized the process that led to Thakur's exclusion, labeling it unsustainable under law.

The court's decision has cleared obstacles, extending the date for submission of nominations so that Thakur can file papers for the upcoming elections on March 28. This development came shortly after the Delhi High Court allowed the election process to continue, pending a final verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)