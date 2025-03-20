Left Menu

Anurag Thakur's Path Cleared for Boxing Federation Presidency

Anurag Thakur is back in the race for the Boxing Federation of India's presidency after the Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed his disqualification. The court has allowed for an extension of nomination submission for elections scheduled on March 28, despite earlier controversies surrounding his eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:09 IST
Anurag Thakur's Path Cleared for Boxing Federation Presidency
Boxing Federation of India
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur's ambitions to lead the Boxing Federation of India received a boost after the Himachal Pradesh High Court overturned his disqualification. This determination comes as a response to a past BFI directive, which had previously blocked his bid for candidacy.

The former sports minister and current Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur was deemed ineligible due to his purported lack of representation in the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association. However, the judgment by Justice Ajay Mohan Goel criticized the process that led to Thakur's exclusion, labeling it unsustainable under law.

The court's decision has cleared obstacles, extending the date for submission of nominations so that Thakur can file papers for the upcoming elections on March 28. This development came shortly after the Delhi High Court allowed the election process to continue, pending a final verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025