Boxing's Triumphant Return to the 2028 LA Olympics

In a decisive move, boxing was officially included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics program, following a unanimous vote by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday. This marked a significant shift, alleviating long-standing uncertainties regarding the sport's Olympic future.

The IOC's decision came on the heels of granting provisional recognition to World Boxing last month, a new governing body established to replace the discredited International Boxing Association (IBA). This move ensured boxing's continuity at the games amid previous exclusion concerns. 'I thank you for the approval of having boxing back. We can look forward to a great boxing tournament,' said IOC President Thomas Bach.

The change in governing bodies arose after the IBA, under the leadership of Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, faced suspension due to persistent governance and financial issues. With more than 80 national federations, World Boxing now holds the mantle for organizing the sport's Olympic future, stipulating that only athletes from member federations can compete in the upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)