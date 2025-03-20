Roma's Hopes Dashed as Dybala Faces Season-Ending Surgery
Roma's attempt to return to the Champions League is in jeopardy as Paulo Dybala is set to undergo surgery on his left thigh, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The injury occurred during a recent victory over Cagliari. Roma is currently seventh in Serie A.
Roma's aspirations for a return to the Champions League suffered a significant blow on Thursday. Paulo Dybala, their star playmaker, is set to undergo surgery on his left thigh, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.
The injury, which was sustained during Roma's 1-0 win against Cagliari on Sunday, involves Dybala's left semitendinosus tendon. The decision for surgery was reached mutually by the player and the club to ensure an optimal recovery.
Currently sitting seventh in Serie A, Roma is on a 13-match unbeaten streak, trailing fourth-placed Bologna by four points. However, Dybala's absence complicates their push for the final Champions League spot.
