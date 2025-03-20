Left Menu

Roma's Hopes Dashed as Dybala Faces Season-Ending Surgery

Roma's attempt to return to the Champions League is in jeopardy as Paulo Dybala is set to undergo surgery on his left thigh, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The injury occurred during a recent victory over Cagliari. Roma is currently seventh in Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:19 IST
Roma's Hopes Dashed as Dybala Faces Season-Ending Surgery
Dybala
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roma's aspirations for a return to the Champions League suffered a significant blow on Thursday. Paulo Dybala, their star playmaker, is set to undergo surgery on his left thigh, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The injury, which was sustained during Roma's 1-0 win against Cagliari on Sunday, involves Dybala's left semitendinosus tendon. The decision for surgery was reached mutually by the player and the club to ensure an optimal recovery.

Currently sitting seventh in Serie A, Roma is on a 13-match unbeaten streak, trailing fourth-placed Bologna by four points. However, Dybala's absence complicates their push for the final Champions League spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025