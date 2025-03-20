Roma's Hopes Dashed as Dybala Faces Season-Ending Surgery

Roma's aspirations for a return to the Champions League suffered a significant blow on Thursday. Paulo Dybala, their star playmaker, is set to undergo surgery on his left thigh, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The injury, which was sustained during Roma's 1-0 win against Cagliari on Sunday, involves Dybala's left semitendinosus tendon. The decision for surgery was reached mutually by the player and the club to ensure an optimal recovery.

Currently sitting seventh in Serie A, Roma is on a 13-match unbeaten streak, trailing fourth-placed Bologna by four points. However, Dybala's absence complicates their push for the final Champions League spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)