Zhou Guanyu Eyes Future with Cadillac Amidst F1's Competitive Landscape

China's pioneering Formula One driver, Zhou Guanyu, expressed his aspirations to secure a race seat with Cadillac when the brand joins Formula One in 2026. Speaking before the Chinese Grand Prix, Zhou acknowledged the intense competition of the sport, describing it as "brutal," but remained hopeful amid market changes.

Cadillac, supported by General Motors, is set to become the 11th team in Formula One next year, having received official approval from commercial rights holders and governing body, FIA. Speaking at his home race, Zhou welcomed the new addition to the grid, noting it increases available race seats.

Despite having a connection through management to the new team, Zhou emphasized his focus remains with Ferrari. He plans to seize any opportunities that arise, understanding the imperative of showcasing skill and resilience in the face of Formula One's competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)