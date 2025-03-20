Left Menu

Zhou Guanyu Eyes Future with Cadillac Amidst F1's Competitive Landscape

Zhou Guanyu, China's sole Formula One driver, expresses his hopes to rejoin the grid with Cadillac when they enter F1 in 2026. While acknowledging F1's competitive nature, Zhou remains optimistic about future opportunities as new teams emerge, despite no guaranteed seat with Cadillac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:38 IST
Zhou Guanyu Eyes Future with Cadillac Amidst F1's Competitive Landscape
Guanyu

China's pioneering Formula One driver, Zhou Guanyu, expressed his aspirations to secure a race seat with Cadillac when the brand joins Formula One in 2026. Speaking before the Chinese Grand Prix, Zhou acknowledged the intense competition of the sport, describing it as "brutal," but remained hopeful amid market changes.

Cadillac, supported by General Motors, is set to become the 11th team in Formula One next year, having received official approval from commercial rights holders and governing body, FIA. Speaking at his home race, Zhou welcomed the new addition to the grid, noting it increases available race seats.

Despite having a connection through management to the new team, Zhou emphasized his focus remains with Ferrari. He plans to seize any opportunities that arise, understanding the imperative of showcasing skill and resilience in the face of Formula One's competitive pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025