India Enters Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth and 2036 Olympic Games
India has formally submitted a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, eyeing a future Olympic hosting in 2036. The Indian Olympic Association has sent a letter of interest. The final host will be decided by the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly.
- Country:
- India
India has taken a significant step by submitting a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad poised as the intended venue. This move aligns with India's broader ambition to stage the 2036 Olympics. A top official from the sports ministry confirmed the submission, signaling India's strategic vision in the global sports arena.
The Indian Olympic Association, in collaboration with Gujarat, has formally expressed interest ahead of the March 31 deadline. The Commonwealth Games Federation, now rebranded as Commonwealth Sport, will oversee the evaluation process, with a final host decision resting with the General Assembly.
While India aims to host the Olympics, it will face stiff competition from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In this pursuit, India has progressed to the 'Continuous Dialogue' stage, wherein the International Olympic Committee will conduct a feasibility study on the proposed projects. India's journey towards becoming a sporting hub continues to gain momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Commonwealth Games
- 2030
- 2036
- Olympics
- Ahmedabad
- sports
- federation
- bid
- evaluation
ALSO READ
Cyclone Alfred Threatens Sports: Teams Rally to Support Family Safety
SOG Grandmasters West Zone Finals: A New Era for Mind Sports in India
SOG Grandmasters Series Elevates Mind Sports Arena in India
Sri Lankan Golfer Thangaraja Shines with Spectacular 65 at Ahmedabad Open
Milestone Moments and Dramatic Twists in Sports: LeBron's Record, Injuries, and Contracts