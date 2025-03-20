Left Menu

Star Boxers Withdraw Amidst National Championships Controversy

The Women's National Championships faces uncertainty as world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain skip the event. Despite high-profile absences, top talents like Nitu Ghanghas and Jaismine will compete. The ongoing disputes in the Boxing Federation of India have led to some states advising against participation.

Greaternoida | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:07 IST
Boxing enthusiasts were taken aback as world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain announced they would not participate in the Women's National Championships. Despite their absence, the tournament, which kicks off on Friday, promises fierce competition, headlined by Commonwealth Game medallists Nitu Ghanghas and Jaismine.

The championship has registered a total of 188 boxers representing 24 state federations across ten weight categories. However, participation numbers remain uncertain due to ongoing disputes within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Several state units have advised their athletes to sit out the competition due to these issues.

BFI officials anticipate numerous walkovers as some state teams haven't arrived yet and might not participate. Lovlina Borgohain, initially set to compete, has stepped back as Assam, her home state, joins the boycott. The absence of Nikhat Zareen remains unexplained, although she will attend the opening ceremony with IOA President PT Usha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

