Chris Wood's Hat Trick Leads New Zealand to Oceania Final
Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest scored three headed goals, propelling New Zealand to a 7-0 victory over Fiji. This win ensures a place in the Oceania qualifying final against New Caledonia for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. New Caledonia beat Tahiti 3-0 earlier.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Chris Wood, a striker for Nottingham Forest, made headlines by scoring a hat trick of headed goals, leading New Zealand to a decisive 7-0 victory against Fiji in the Oceania qualifying semifinal for the 2026 World Cup.
New Caledonia secured their place in the final by defeating Tahiti 3-0, setting up an exciting finale against New Zealand in Auckland. The winner will earn direct entry to the World Cup, a first for the Oceania region.
The match showcased standout performances, including Wood's early goal from a Sarpreet Singh cross and subsequent goals assisted by Tim Payne. Despite a previous history of political unrest, New Caledonia's journey to the final underscores the region's determination in this historic opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
