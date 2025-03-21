Assam Boxers Defy State Directive, Shine at National Championships Amid Federation Infighting

Five boxers from Assam defied state orders by participating in the Women's National Boxing Championships, amid ongoing strife within the Boxing Federation of India. The event has seen teams from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh boycotting, reflecting deeper issues ahead of federation elections.

The Assam Olympic Association intervened, permitting a six-member team to partake, despite the local secretary's directive. Notable athletes, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, initially were barred, but the current team now has a shot at the national camp.

On the competition floor, Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh and other renowned boxing figures cheered on competitors. Key performances included title holder Anamika Hooda's knockout victory, as well as dominant wins by Devika Ghorpade and Haryana's Priya, setting a strong precedent for future rounds.

