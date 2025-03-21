Left Menu

Assam Boxers Defy State Directive, Shine at National Championships Amid Federation Infighting

Despite a directive from the Assam state unit to boycott the Women's National Boxing Championships, five boxers and a coach participated, highlighting tensions within the Boxing Federation of India. The event faced boycotts, but the Assam Olympic Association intervened, allowing the athletes to compete and potentially qualify for the national camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:26 IST
Assam Boxers Defy State Directive, Shine at National Championships Amid Federation Infighting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five boxers from Assam defied state orders by participating in the Women's National Boxing Championships, amid ongoing strife within the Boxing Federation of India. The event has seen teams from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh boycotting, reflecting deeper issues ahead of federation elections.

The Assam Olympic Association intervened, permitting a six-member team to partake, despite the local secretary's directive. Notable athletes, including Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, initially were barred, but the current team now has a shot at the national camp.

On the competition floor, Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh and other renowned boxing figures cheered on competitors. Key performances included title holder Anamika Hooda's knockout victory, as well as dominant wins by Devika Ghorpade and Haryana's Priya, setting a strong precedent for future rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025