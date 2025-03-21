Left Menu

Ramesh Shanguman’s Triumph Amidst Adversity: Double Gold at Khelo India Para Games 2025

Ramesh Shanguman from Tamil Nadu claimed two golds in the Men's 800m and 100m T53/T54 events at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Tamil Nadu led the medal tally, earning 9 out of the 44 golds set for Day 2. Haryana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh followed closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST
Ramesh Shanguman’s Triumph Amidst Adversity: Double Gold at Khelo India Para Games 2025
Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman (centre). (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day two of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 witnessed a remarkable performance by Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman, who clinched gold in both the Men's 800m T53/T54 and the Men's 100m T53/T54 events. As per a release from SAI Media, Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contender with nine gold medals, leading the medal tally on Day 2 when a total of 44 medals were awarded. Haryana secured the second spot with seven golds, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh each bagged five.

Hailing from Mannathampatty village in Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman's journey is one of resilience. A tragic accident at age eight resulted in the loss of his legs, but it didn't deter him from sports. Initially a para basketball player, he transitioned to wheelchair racing, driven by a relentless desire to succeed. In a press statement, he expressed pride in his gold achievements at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, emphasizing the role of self-motivation and family support.

The excitement continued in para-badminton at the Indira Gandhi Stadium where notable performances were recorded, including a surprise victory by Sanjeev Kumar over top seed Manjunatha Chikkaiah. Prominent players like Paris Paralympian Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo gold medallist Krishna Nagar advanced further, maintaining competitiveness in their categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025