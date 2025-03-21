Ramesh Shanguman’s Triumph Amidst Adversity: Double Gold at Khelo India Para Games 2025

Day two of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 witnessed a remarkable performance by Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman, who clinched gold in both the Men's 800m T53/T54 and the Men's 100m T53/T54 events. As per a release from SAI Media, Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contender with nine gold medals, leading the medal tally on Day 2 when a total of 44 medals were awarded. Haryana secured the second spot with seven golds, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh each bagged five.

Hailing from Mannathampatty village in Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman's journey is one of resilience. A tragic accident at age eight resulted in the loss of his legs, but it didn't deter him from sports. Initially a para basketball player, he transitioned to wheelchair racing, driven by a relentless desire to succeed. In a press statement, he expressed pride in his gold achievements at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, emphasizing the role of self-motivation and family support.

The excitement continued in para-badminton at the Indira Gandhi Stadium where notable performances were recorded, including a surprise victory by Sanjeev Kumar over top seed Manjunatha Chikkaiah. Prominent players like Paris Paralympian Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo gold medallist Krishna Nagar advanced further, maintaining competitiveness in their categories.

