Kishan's Historic IPL Hundred Propels Sunrisers to Record Total

Ishan Kishan's explosive 106 off 47 balls and Travis Head's quick 67 powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a record-breaking 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Kishan's innings featured 11 fours and 6 sixes, marking the first 250-plus total this season, as Jofra Archer's costly spell made history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:37 IST
Kishan's Historic IPL Hundred Propels Sunrisers to Record Total
Ishan Kishan delivered a stellar performance with an unbeaten 106 runs off 47 balls, marking his maiden IPL century and leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable score of 286 for six against Rajasthan Royals. His remarkable innings featured a flurry of 11 fours and 6 sixes, propelling the team to the first 250-plus total of this IPL season.

In support, Travis Head contributed a typically aggressive half-century, scoring 67 off just 31 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries and three sixes. With this innings, Head surpassed the milestone of 4000 T20 International runs, underlining his presence in the format.

On the Royals' side, Jofra Archer suffered a tough day on the field, conceding 76 runs in his four overs, setting a record for the most expensive spell in IPL history. This surpassed the previous record held by Mohit Sharma with figures of 4-0-73-0 in 2024.

