Rajesh Sharma Discusses DC PG by Gulati, Cricket Passion, and Dream of Being Kapil Dev for a Day

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma, celebrated for his roles in cinematic hits like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Special 26', has stirred the passion of Delhi Capitals cricket fans with his portrayal of Gulati in the engaging mini-web series 'DC PG by Gulati'. The series, composed of 14 episodes, crafts a narrative around Gulati, a fervent Delhi Capitals devotee, who turns his paying guest accommodation into a haven for like-minded fans. However, the hilarity unfolds when non-fans infiltrate his space, leading to comedic conflicts and unexpected camaraderie.

The brainchild of Panky, who leads the One Happy Crew production, and visually brought to life by acclaimed cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, the series diverges from typical cricket content, weaving sports with entertainment dynamics. Sharma finds Gulati's relatable character appealing, underscoring the authenticity that resonates with everyday life scenarios. The project was well-coordinated by the director Panky and the Delhi Capitals, making it an enjoyable endeavor for Sharma, despite the tight filming schedule.

A self-confessed cricket enthusiast, Sharma maintains no allegiances to any single team but appreciates strong performances from all players. He expressed a desire to imbibe the honesty of cricket legend Kapil Dev, revealing this as his aspirational figure to switch lives with for a day. The actor applauds Delhi Capitals' innovative strategy in 'DC PG by Gulati', viewing it as a new era of sports entertainment that meshes audience engagement with the sport's exuberance.

(With inputs from agencies.)