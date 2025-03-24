Eala Shocks Miami Open With Victory Over Keys

Left Menu

Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala defeated Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the Miami Open third round, continuing her impressive run by also defeating Jelena Ostapenko. Novak Djokovic set a record with his 411th ATP Masters 1000 win. Iga Swiatek advanced to the last 16 for the 25th WTA 1000 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 04:38 IST
In a stunning upset at the Miami Open, Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala defeated Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the third round, with a score of 6-4, 6-2. Eala, only 19, extended her impressive performance in Miami, having already defeated 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic continued to make history, achieving his 411th ATP Masters 1000 level match win. The Serbian fourth seed is targeting a record seventh Miami title after defeating Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) to advance to the fourth round.

In another highlight of the tournament, Polish second seed Iga Swiatek reached the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the 25th consecutive time by overcoming Elise Mertens 7-6(2), 6-1. Swiatek will next face Elina Svitolina after building momentum from a challenging start.

