Rajat Patidar's Fortuitous Fifty Boosts RCB Against CSK

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were hoisted to a formidable score of 196 for seven against Chennai Super Kings, thanks to Rajat Patidar's fortunate innings of 51. Patidar, dropped thrice by CSK, capitalized on these opportunities, striking pivotal boundaries when his team needed them most.

Though Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal laid a strong foundation with aggressive knocks, captain Virat Kohli appeared encumbered, taking 20 balls to reach just 14 runs. Despite this lag, Kohli briefly rallied after an intense encounter with Matheesha Pathirana's bouncer.

The game-changing moment arrived with Tim David's eight-ball blitz, where he smashed three consecutive sixes, lifting RCB's morale and the score. Despite a late innings decline, David's heroics ensured RCB set a challenging target for CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)