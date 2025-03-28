Left Menu

Rajat Patidar's Fortuitous Fifty Boosts RCB Against CSK

Rajat Patidar's lucky 51, supported by Tim David's explosive finish, propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 196 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite Kohli's challenges, aggressive contributions from Salt and Padikkal provided a solid base, helping RCB overcome mid-game struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:28 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were hoisted to a formidable score of 196 for seven against Chennai Super Kings, thanks to Rajat Patidar's fortunate innings of 51. Patidar, dropped thrice by CSK, capitalized on these opportunities, striking pivotal boundaries when his team needed them most.

Though Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal laid a strong foundation with aggressive knocks, captain Virat Kohli appeared encumbered, taking 20 balls to reach just 14 runs. Despite this lag, Kohli briefly rallied after an intense encounter with Matheesha Pathirana's bouncer.

The game-changing moment arrived with Tim David's eight-ball blitz, where he smashed three consecutive sixes, lifting RCB's morale and the score. Despite a late innings decline, David's heroics ensured RCB set a challenging target for CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

