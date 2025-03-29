Gold and Bronze Shine Amidst Setbacks for Indian Wrestlers at 2025 Asian Championship

The wrestling competitions for India at the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday ended with no medals, highlighting a tough day for the team. Chirag, 2024 U23 World Champion, was eliminated early in the 57kg category after a defeat to a Kyrgyz opponent.

Similarly, in the 65kg category, Sujit initially raised India's hopes with a win in his opening bout, but an injury in the subsequent round against a Japanese competitor forced his withdrawal. Wrestlers Vishal Kaliraman, Chandermohan, and Jonty were also unable to secure victories.

Despite these challenges, Manisha Bhanwala clinched gold and Antim Panghal bronze in their respective categories returned Friday at the championship, enhancing India's tally to seven medals overall. In the remaining events, anticipation mounts for strong performances from contenders Udit and Deepak Punia.

(With inputs from agencies.)