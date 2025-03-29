Muralitharan Sets Sights on Record 300-Run Target for SRH

As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gears up for their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC), spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan has set a challenging target for his team. Muralitharan believes SRH can hit the elusive 300-run mark, a first in the league's history.

Previous performances have provided optimism. After narrowly missing the target with 287 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Muralitharan remains hopeful. "The press has set a 300-run aim, but we're edging closer," said Muralitharan, referencing their recent high-scoring game. Despite a loss to LSG, he's confident in their capability for a comeback.

Reflecting on the LSG loss, where Nicholas Pooran's remarkable innings sealed SRH's fate, Muralitharan praised the batting prowess encountered but expressed confidence in his team's resilience. "Wins and losses are part of cricket. We're confident, and the team's spirit is high," he affirmed. Both IPL sides are preparing their squads for an intense contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)