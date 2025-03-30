Prasidh Krishna's Spell and Sudharsan's Half-Century Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory

An impactful performance by Prasidh Krishna, coupled with Sai Sudharsan's stellar half-century, propelled Gujarat Titans to a convincing 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Sudharsan's impressive 63 off 41 balls, supported by a solid partnership with Shubman Gill, helped Gujarat post a challenging 196 for eight, effectively setting the stage for their victory.

Mumbai's reply was thwarted by Prasidh's late introduction, who expertly removed key batsmen with his strategic bowling, ensuring Mumbai stumbled to 160 for six, marking a significant win for Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)