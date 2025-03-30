Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna's Spell and Sudharsan's Half-Century Propel Gujarat Titans to Victory

Gujarat Titans secured a resounding 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians, thanks to Prasidh Krishna's impactful bowling and Sai Sudharsan's polished half-century. Sudharsan scored 63, leading GT to a score of 196. Prasidh's late introduction in the game shifted the momentum as MI fell short at 160.

An impactful performance by Prasidh Krishna, coupled with Sai Sudharsan's stellar half-century, propelled Gujarat Titans to a convincing 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Sudharsan's impressive 63 off 41 balls, supported by a solid partnership with Shubman Gill, helped Gujarat post a challenging 196 for eight, effectively setting the stage for their victory.

Mumbai's reply was thwarted by Prasidh's late introduction, who expertly removed key batsmen with his strategic bowling, ensuring Mumbai stumbled to 160 for six, marking a significant win for Gujarat.

