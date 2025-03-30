Left Menu

Marc Marquez Dominates 2025 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix Sprint

Ducati's Marc Marquez continued his exemplary performance in the 2025 MotoGP season by winning the Americas Grand Prix sprint. Despite challenges from his brother Alex and teammate Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez maintained control and secured his fifth consecutive win, extending his lead in the championship standings.

Updated: 30-03-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:35 IST
The 2025 MotoGP season saw Marc Marquez of Ducati showcase his dominance once again as he clinched victory in the Americas Grand Prix sprint. Marquez, who had set a record by securing eight poles at the same circuit, continued his undefeated streak by winning his fifth consecutive race.

Despite the intense heat affecting track conditions, Marquez expertly navigated the challenges posed by competitors, including his brother Alex Marquez and teammate Francesco Bagnaia. The challenging duel ultimately saw Marquez emerging victorious, extending his championship lead to 86 points.

The event also saw Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha battling fiercely with the VR46 Racing riders, though he couldn't match their pace and settled for sixth, with Ducati bikes dominating the top spots. Marquez's unparalleled skill places him firmly at the forefront of the season standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

