Gulveer Singh Sets New 10,000m National Record at The Ten Track Festival

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh achieved a remarkable feat by breaking his own national record in the 10,000m race, clocking 27:00.22 at The Ten Track Festival in San Juan Capistrano, California. This timing secured him a sixth-place finish at the event on the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Previously, Singh held the national record of 27:14.88, set last November in Hachioji, Japan. Aiming for a sub-27-minute mark, Singh managed to improve his record, though narrowly missing his target. Despite this, his timing marked a personal best in the outdoor season, showing promise.

Other notable performances included Ishmael Kipkurui's winning time of 26:50.21, alongside Indian athletes like Kartik Kumar and Seema competing admirably. The group is training in Colorado Springs under foreign coach Scott Simmons.

(With inputs from agencies.)