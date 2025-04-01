Sam Kerr: A Resilient Return to the Matildas Amid Controversy

Sam Kerr has received a warm reception upon her return to the Australian squad, with teammates expressing their full backing for her to reclaim the captaincy when fit, midfielder Emily van Egmond disclosed.

This support follows Kerr's acquittal of racially abusing a British police officer in February, stemming from a 2021 altercation. Despite the Football Australia ruling not to take action against her, some sections of the public remain divided on her leadership role. Yet assistant captain Van Egmond is unwavering in her defense of Kerr's position.

Kerr, who has been sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury, has stayed tight-lipped on the leadership question. She continues her recovery with the team as per an agreement with Chelsea, even as she sits out upcoming friendlies. The squad values her presence, with Van Egmond highlighting the positive impact of Kerr's return on morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)