Carlo Ancelotti Faces Trial: Allegations of Tax Evasion in Soccer’s Ongoing Saga

Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, attended his trial over tax evasion charges in Spain. He faces accusations of defrauding the state of 1 million euros. Ancelotti, maintaining his innocence, argues he was not a fiscal resident. Spanish authorities have targeted several soccer figures for unpaid taxes.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti faced a courtroom in Spain on Wednesday, standing trial over tax evasion charges. The prominent Italian manager spent over two hours inside the courthouse, later reassuring reporters with a simple, 'all is well,' as he departed in his vehicle.

Ancelotti is accused of defrauding Spain of 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors suggest he utilized shell companies to obscure his true earnings. This case adds him to a growing list of soccer figures Spanish authorities have targeted for unpaid taxes, a trend involving major personalities like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ancelotti, denying any wrongdoing, insists he was not a fiscal resident during the contentious period. His defense further claims that fines have already been settled. Previous high-profile cases have seen similar defenses and resulted in fines or suspended sentences rather than prison time.

