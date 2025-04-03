Left Menu

Siraj's Fiery Spell Sinks RCB, Heralds New Chapter with Gujarat Titans

Harbhajan Singh commends Mohammed Siraj's stellar bowling for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Siraj's economical, aggressive spell earned him Player of the Match, impressing both fans and coaches. His performance was instrumental in Titans' successful chase of RCB's 170-run goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:16 IST
Siraj's Fiery Spell Sinks RCB, Heralds New Chapter with Gujarat Titans
Mohammed Siraj (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket star Harbhajan Singh has heaped accolades on Gujarat Titans' lead pacer, Mohammed Siraj, after a remarkable display against his previous team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the ongoing IPL 2025. Siraj's controlled yet fiery bowling dazzled fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, earning him the Player of the Match title after figures of 3/19.

The ex-off-spinner outlined Siraj's motivation to excel, suggesting the bowler was driven to prove a point against the franchise that once didn't retain him. "Siraj's enthusiasm was evident; he was on a mission since RCB let him go despite years of service," Harbhajan commented on his YouTube channel, emphasizing that RCB's ship was sunk by Siraj's prowess.

After a challenging beginning with Gujarat Titans, Siraj has hit his stride, showcasing the skills that set him apart. His spell began with a sharp delivery that dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, followed by a 144kph delivery that bowled out Phil Salt. His final flourish came with the crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone, effectively curbing RCB's run chase. The Titans clinched victory following Jos Buttler's explosive 73*, aided by Sherfane Rutherford's finishing touch, affirming Siraj's integral role and earning him admiration from all quarters, including RCB's head coach Andy Flower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025