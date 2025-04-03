Siraj's Fiery Spell Sinks RCB, Heralds New Chapter with Gujarat Titans

Former Indian cricket star Harbhajan Singh has heaped accolades on Gujarat Titans' lead pacer, Mohammed Siraj, after a remarkable display against his previous team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the ongoing IPL 2025. Siraj's controlled yet fiery bowling dazzled fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, earning him the Player of the Match title after figures of 3/19.

The ex-off-spinner outlined Siraj's motivation to excel, suggesting the bowler was driven to prove a point against the franchise that once didn't retain him. "Siraj's enthusiasm was evident; he was on a mission since RCB let him go despite years of service," Harbhajan commented on his YouTube channel, emphasizing that RCB's ship was sunk by Siraj's prowess.

After a challenging beginning with Gujarat Titans, Siraj has hit his stride, showcasing the skills that set him apart. His spell began with a sharp delivery that dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, followed by a 144kph delivery that bowled out Phil Salt. His final flourish came with the crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone, effectively curbing RCB's run chase. The Titans clinched victory following Jos Buttler's explosive 73*, aided by Sherfane Rutherford's finishing touch, affirming Siraj's integral role and earning him admiration from all quarters, including RCB's head coach Andy Flower.

(With inputs from agencies.)