India's Grapplers Shine with Ten Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships 2025

In a remarkable achievement, India's wrestling team secured ten medals at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships, drawing accolades from former WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh. The team concluded the tournament with a commendable medal tally of one gold, three silver, and six bronze.

Despite India's past tally of 18-19 medals in earlier championships, Singh views this year's performance as a significant achievement. "It's been over two and a half years since we last saw this level of success," Singh remarked. He also highlighted new camps in Gujarat and Pune, aimed at reinforcing training for young wrestlers.

Among the standout performers were Udit and Deepak Punia, both clinching silver. Udit, competing in the 61 kg category, overcame strong contenders, winning against athletes from Kyrgyzstan and China. In the 92 kg category, Punia displayed formidable skill, advancing through the quarterfinals and semifinals, only to be bested by an Iranian competitor in the final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)