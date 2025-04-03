Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Struggle in Dramatic Innings

In a challenging innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad was all out for 120 in 16.4 overs. Key players struggled, with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy taking crucial wickets. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell added pressure, ensuring a tight bowling performance. Extras contributed eight runs to the total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:05 IST
In a gripping match, Sunrisers Hyderabad found themselves struggling against a formidable bowling attack, managing just 120 runs.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy stood out with three wickets each, dismantling Hyderabad's lineup with precision. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell also played pivotal roles in restricting the scoring.

Despite losing quick wickets, some players tried to anchor the innings; however, their efforts fell short as extras added minimally to the total.

