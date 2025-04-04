Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in Men's Tennis: Gaudenzi Takes Interim CEO Role Amid Legal Battles

Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP Chairman, will temporarily assume the CEO role following Massimo Calvelli's departure. Meanwhile, the ATP is facing a turbulent period highlighted by an antitrust lawsuit initiated by a players' association led by Novak Djokovic. The players demand a bigger prize money share and decision-making influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:45 IST
Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, will take on additional responsibilities as interim CEO when current CEO Massimo Calvelli exits at June's end, amidst an ongoing search for a permanent successor, according to the men's tennis tour statement on Friday.

This leadership change occurs during a volatile time for the sport. Recently, a players' association founded by Novak Djokovic filed an antitrust lawsuit in New York's federal court, alleging that the ATP, the women's tour, and other major entities are operating as a cartel.

Concurrently, Djokovic, along with 19 other top players, appealed to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments, seeking a larger prize money allocation and increased influence over decisions. Since its inception of Calvelli's tenure as ATP CEO in 2020, player compensation has reportedly surged by $100 million compared to 2019.

