Leadership Shake-Up in Men's Tennis: Gaudenzi Takes Interim CEO Role Amid Legal Battles

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, will take on additional responsibilities as interim CEO when current CEO Massimo Calvelli exits at June's end, amidst an ongoing search for a permanent successor, according to the men's tennis tour statement on Friday.

This leadership change occurs during a volatile time for the sport. Recently, a players' association founded by Novak Djokovic filed an antitrust lawsuit in New York's federal court, alleging that the ATP, the women's tour, and other major entities are operating as a cartel.

Concurrently, Djokovic, along with 19 other top players, appealed to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments, seeking a larger prize money allocation and increased influence over decisions. Since its inception of Calvelli's tenure as ATP CEO in 2020, player compensation has reportedly surged by $100 million compared to 2019.

