Kevin De Bruyne has announced his upcoming departure from Manchester City, revealing that these are his final months with the club. The Belgian midfielder conveyed his farewell through an emotional social media post, reflecting on his illustrious tenure with City.

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 for $71 million, becoming an integral part of the team and helping them secure numerous titles including six Premier League championships and the Champions League. His time with City saw him amass 16 major trophies, solidifying his status as a Premier League legend.

As he prepares to leave, City manager Pep Guardiola expressed sorrow over his exit, recognizing De Bruyne as one of the greatest midfielders to grace the league. Despite his decision to move on, De Bruyne's legacy at City remains unmatched, with his prolific record of assists and goals celebrated by fans and pundits alike.

