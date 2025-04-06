Tragedy in the Sky: IAF Para Jump Accident

An Indian Air Force para jump instructor tragically succumbed to injuries during a skydiving demonstration in Agra, officials confirmed.

Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, 41, was part of the Akash Ganga team and jumped from a helicopter, but a technical malfunction prevented his parachute from opening, leading to a fatal fall.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale stated that the accident report was received from the Military Hospital, and further investigation is underway. The Indian Air Force expressed profound regret and extended its sympathies to Tiwari's family in their time of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)