Tragedy in the Sky: IAF Para Jump Accident
Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force's Akash skydiving team died during a demonstration jump in Agra after his parachute malfunctioned. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM, and he was declared dead at a military hospital. The IAF extends condolences to his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:26 IST
- Country:
- India
An Indian Air Force para jump instructor tragically succumbed to injuries during a skydiving demonstration in Agra, officials confirmed.
Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, 41, was part of the Akash Ganga team and jumped from a helicopter, but a technical malfunction prevented his parachute from opening, leading to a fatal fall.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale stated that the accident report was received from the Military Hospital, and further investigation is underway. The Indian Air Force expressed profound regret and extended its sympathies to Tiwari's family in their time of mourning.
