Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: IAF Para Jump Accident

Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force's Akash skydiving team died during a demonstration jump in Agra after his parachute malfunctioned. The incident occurred around 9:30 AM, and he was declared dead at a military hospital. The IAF extends condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:26 IST
Tragedy in the Sky: IAF Para Jump Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force para jump instructor tragically succumbed to injuries during a skydiving demonstration in Agra, officials confirmed.

Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, 41, was part of the Akash Ganga team and jumped from a helicopter, but a technical malfunction prevented his parachute from opening, leading to a fatal fall.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale stated that the accident report was received from the Military Hospital, and further investigation is underway. The Indian Air Force expressed profound regret and extended its sympathies to Tiwari's family in their time of mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025