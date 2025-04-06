Thrilling IPL Clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed another thrilling encounter as Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Gujarat Titans on a Sunday showdown. The scoreboard revealed the highs and lows of the match, highlighting individual contributions and strategic plays.

Among the standout performers, Mohammed Siraj showed exceptional skill, claiming crucial wickets and disrupting Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Sai Kishore also made a significant impact, taking wickets at vital moments and tightening the bowling front.

Despite some resilient batting displays from players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings concluded at 152 for 8, setting a target for Gujarat that promises an exciting finish.

