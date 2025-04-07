RCB's Explosive Batting Dominates IPL Clash Against Mumbai Indians

In a thrilling IPL showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a commanding performance, setting a daunting 222-run target against Mumbai Indians. A scintillating display was spearheaded by Virat Kohli's 67 off 42 balls, propelling RCB to an early advantage.

Rajat Patidar's aggressive 64 from 32 balls, complemented by Jitesh Sharma's quickfire 40, ensured Bengaluru maintained their dominance. Despite Mumbai's efforts, including returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah's attempts to regain control, RCB's batsmen showcased relentless prowess.

Kohli, achieving personal milestones with his deft boundaries and strategic running, was pivotal early on. Patidar continued the momentum with striking shots, ultimately ending his innings with one of IPL's most memorable catches by Ryan Rickelton, solidifying RCB's supremacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)