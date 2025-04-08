Left Menu

Spectacular Batting Barrage: LSG's Explosive Show at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a thrilling batting performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), posting 238/3 with standout contributions from Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran. LSG now aims to defend 239 runs for their third victory in the tournament as Pooran's blistering knock powered their innings forward.

Nicholas Pooran (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling spectacle of batting dominance, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dazzled fans with a formidable display at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, amassing a massive 238/3 in their 20 overs against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. LSG, eyeing their third tournament victory, need to defend 239 to seal the win.

Astonishingly, after a steady start of 95 for no loss in the initial 10 overs, LSG unleashed a batting onslaught led by Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran. Their aggressive stint outshone KKR, as Marsh and Pooran propelled the team to 143 more runs, propelling their total to an intimidating figure.

Opening with a strong partnership, Markram and Marsh systematically dismantled the KKR bowling attack. Their audacious strokes began dismantling the opposition as early as the powerplay, marking 59/0 with Markram and Marsh undefeated. Despite a transient success for KKR in breaking their 99-run partnership, Pooran's explosive hitting later dominated the innings, marking his prowess with an unbeaten 87, remarkably including seven fours and eight sixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

