Left Menu

Sutherland, Voll, and Prasad Shine: ICC Women's Player of the Month Contenders

Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Voll, instrumental in Australia's win over New Zealand, are nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2025. USA's Chetnaa Prasad also contends after stellar performances in the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:05 IST
Sutherland, Voll, and Prasad Shine: ICC Women's Player of the Month Contenders
ICC Player of the Month nominees for March 2025 (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australian cricket stars Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Voll have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March 2025. Sutherland, who won the same accolade in December 2024, dazzled in March with exemplary performances against New Zealand.

The all-rounder excelled in the T20I series, scoring 34 dynamic runs and capturing eight wickets at an impressive average of eight. Her back-to-back four-wicket hauls, including a career-best of 4/8 in the second T20I, positioned her as a crucial player in Australia's whitewash against New Zealand.

Georgia Voll, another key player, made significant contributions with the bat. The 21-year-old amassed 161 runs over the series, starting with a 50 off 31 in the opener and culminating with a 75 off 57 in the final game. Joining them is USA's Chetnaa Prasad, a major force in the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier. Prasad claimed nine wickets in three matches, helping propel her team to the Global Qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025