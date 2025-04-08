Sutherland, Voll, and Prasad Shine: ICC Women's Player of the Month Contenders

Australian cricket stars Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Voll have been nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March 2025. Sutherland, who won the same accolade in December 2024, dazzled in March with exemplary performances against New Zealand.

The all-rounder excelled in the T20I series, scoring 34 dynamic runs and capturing eight wickets at an impressive average of eight. Her back-to-back four-wicket hauls, including a career-best of 4/8 in the second T20I, positioned her as a crucial player in Australia's whitewash against New Zealand.

Georgia Voll, another key player, made significant contributions with the bat. The 21-year-old amassed 161 runs over the series, starting with a 50 off 31 in the opener and culminating with a 75 off 57 in the final game. Joining them is USA's Chetnaa Prasad, a major force in the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier. Prasad claimed nine wickets in three matches, helping propel her team to the Global Qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)