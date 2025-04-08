Emerging Star Priyansh Arya's Explosive Century Leads Punjab Kings to Victory
Rising talent Priyansh Arya dazzled with his maiden IPL century, propelling Punjab Kings to an 18-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings. Arya's explosive innings included seven fours and nine sixes, amassing 103 runs off 42 balls. MS Dhoni's late efforts were insufficient to secure a Chennai win.
In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, young sensation Priyansh Arya delivered a stunning performance, scoring his first IPL century to lead Punjab Kings to a commanding 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.
Batting first, Arya displayed his immense talent, amassing 103 runs off just 42 balls, replete with seven boundaries and nine towering sixes. His power-packed innings propelled Punjab Kings to a formidable total of 219 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, despite a valiant effort by Chennai's Devon Conway and a 27-run cameo from MS Dhoni, the Super Kings fell short at 201 for 5, sealing Punjab Kings' well-deserved victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Cricket Match
MS Dhoni: The Evergreen Legend Shines Again in IPL 2025
SC agrees to hear contempt plea against Maharashtra authority for property demolition over alleged 'anti-India slogan' during cricket match.
MS Dhoni's Stumping Magic Shines at IPL 'El Clasico'
MS Dhoni on IPL's Impact Player Rule: A Game-Changer or Unnecessary?