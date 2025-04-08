Emerging Star Priyansh Arya's Explosive Century Leads Punjab Kings to Victory

In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, young sensation Priyansh Arya delivered a stunning performance, scoring his first IPL century to lead Punjab Kings to a commanding 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings.

Batting first, Arya displayed his immense talent, amassing 103 runs off just 42 balls, replete with seven boundaries and nine towering sixes. His power-packed innings propelled Punjab Kings to a formidable total of 219 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, despite a valiant effort by Chennai's Devon Conway and a 27-run cameo from MS Dhoni, the Super Kings fell short at 201 for 5, sealing Punjab Kings' well-deserved victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)