Billie Jean King Cup Finals Rescheduled for Strategic Alignment

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will now occur in September to coincide with the WTA Tour's Asian events, as confirmed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday. This premier women's competition was initially scheduled for November but has been rescheduled to enhance player convenience.

The finals will unfold in Shenzhen, China, from September 16 to 21, following the strategic shift announced in January. This move aligns with the upcoming WTA tournaments across Asia, including cities such as Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo, between September and October, supporting players in better calendar management.

At the moment, qualifying rounds for the internationally celebrated Billie Jean King Cup are in progress in Tokyo, Brisbane, and other cities. Six round-robin groups will determine the finalists that will accompany China and the 2024 champions, Italy, to Shenzhen.

(With inputs from agencies.)