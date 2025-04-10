Kangra Prepares for IPL Extravaganza
Ahead of the IPL T20 matches in Dharamshala, Kangra officials hold a meeting to ensure security and facilities are in place. With matches scheduled for May 4, 8, and 11, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa emphasizes meticulous planning and quick completion of road repairs, while local police ensure robust security.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the exciting IPL T20 matches at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has tasked local law enforcement with ensuring robust security arrangements. This was confirmed during a high-stakes meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), as they review plans for the upcoming events.
According to Deputy Commissioner Bairwa, who helmed the discussions, three IPL matches will thrill cricket fans in Dharamshala on May 4, 8, and 11. Enhanced facilities for both players and attendees were promised, underscoring the need for meticulous planning and timely preparations by all departments involved.
Bairwa also specifically instructed the Public Works Department to swiftly complete road repairs around the stadium to ensure optimal conditions. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri outlined comprehensive security measures, including traffic and parking strategies, to ensure the success of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Secure Signal: National Security's Encryption Choice
Pakistan-China Dialogue: Ensuring Security for Chinese Nationals
Pakistan-Chinese Security Dynamics: A Strategic Collaboration
Signal Breach Sparks Uproar: Trump's National Security in the Spotlight
Security Forces Bust Insurgent Network in Manipur with Major Arms Seizure