Kangra Prepares for IPL Extravaganza

In preparation for the exciting IPL T20 matches at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has tasked local law enforcement with ensuring robust security arrangements. This was confirmed during a high-stakes meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), as they review plans for the upcoming events.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bairwa, who helmed the discussions, three IPL matches will thrill cricket fans in Dharamshala on May 4, 8, and 11. Enhanced facilities for both players and attendees were promised, underscoring the need for meticulous planning and timely preparations by all departments involved.

Bairwa also specifically instructed the Public Works Department to swiftly complete road repairs around the stadium to ensure optimal conditions. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri outlined comprehensive security measures, including traffic and parking strategies, to ensure the success of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)