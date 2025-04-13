Left Menu

McIlroy and DeChambeau Set for Epic Showdown at Masters

Rory McIlroy leads the Masters after a dynamic third round, setting the stage for a thrilling final day showdown with Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy aims for a career Grand Slam while DeChambeau, just two shots behind, relies on crowd energy. Both golfers are focused and determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 06:46 IST
McIlroy and DeChambeau Set for Epic Showdown at Masters
Rory McIlroy

In an electrifying turn of events at the Masters, Rory McIlroy surged to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday, finishing with two eagles and securing a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. The two are set for a dramatic final day clash as McIlroy seeks to complete a career Grand Slam.

Reflecting on a gut-wrenching defeat to DeChambeau at last year's U.S. Open, McIlroy is determined to focus inward rather than treat this as a rematch. "The big thing is not to make it a rematch and just stay in my own little world," McIlroy stated, emphasizing a calm and isolated demeanor.

DeChambeau, known for his powerful play, matched McIlroy's fierce determination, ending his third round strongly with birdies on three of his final four holes. As the two prepare for Sunday's showdown, they are acutely aware of the formidable competition, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, lining up behind them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025