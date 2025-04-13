Alcaraz Triumphs at Monte Carlo Masters, Regains Momentum

Carlos Alcaraz displayed resilience and determination to bounce back from an initial setback against Lorenzo Musetti, ultimately clinching the Monte Carlo Masters title. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who had faced setbacks in the North American swing earlier this year, showcased his prowess on clay, winning decisively with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

After struggling with unforced errors and losing the first set, Alcaraz regained his form, showcasing powerful ground strokes and breaking Musetti's serve multiple times. The worn-out Italian couldn't match Alcaraz's pace and court control, leading to a dominant performance in the latter sets.

Returning to top form, Alcaraz's triumph in Monte Carlo has lifted him back to the world No. 2 ranking and put him in the lead for the ATP Race 2025, marking a significant rebound as he aims to defend his French Open title.

(With inputs from agencies.)