Left Menu

Royal Showdown: Rajasthan vs Delhi in IPL Battle

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Both teams remained the same as in previous matches, with Rajasthan Royals featuring players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Delhi Capitals featuring stars like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:16 IST
Royal Showdown: Rajasthan vs Delhi in IPL Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying Indian Premier League encounter, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl first after clinching the toss against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The match saw both teams sticking to their previous line-ups, featuring notable cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan and KL Rahul for Delhi.

This strategic decision set an intriguing tone for the game, as fans eagerly anticipated the unfolding of this high-stakes cricket clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025