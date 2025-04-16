Royal Showdown: Rajasthan vs Delhi in IPL Battle
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Both teams remained the same as in previous matches, with Rajasthan Royals featuring players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Delhi Capitals featuring stars like KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.
In an electrifying Indian Premier League encounter, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to bowl first after clinching the toss against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
The match saw both teams sticking to their previous line-ups, featuring notable cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan and KL Rahul for Delhi.
This strategic decision set an intriguing tone for the game, as fans eagerly anticipated the unfolding of this high-stakes cricket clash.
