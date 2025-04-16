India Shines with Silver: Rising Stars Nitin Gupta & Tannu at Asian U18 Championship

India's athletes showcased their promising potential on a continental stage, capturing silver medals at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Nitin Gupta and Tannu delivered standout performances, earning them second place finishes in their respective events.

In a nail-biting conclusion to the 5000m race walk, Gupta clocked a time of 20:21.51 seconds, just 0.01 seconds shy of the gold claimed by China's Zhu Ninghao. Meanwhile, Tannu displayed her speed in the women's 400m event, crossing the finish line in 57.63 seconds, behind Japan's Imamine Saki.

This success follows Gupta's record-breaking performance in Patna last month, and both athletes are set to continue their campaigns, participating in events like discus throw, long jump, and 100m sprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)