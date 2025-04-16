Left Menu

India Shines with Silver: Rising Stars Nitin Gupta & Tannu at Asian U18 Championship

Nitin Gupta and Tannu secured silver medals for India at the sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Saudi Arabia. Gupta excelled in the 5000m race walk, narrowly missing gold with a time of 20:21.51 sec. Tannu impressed in the women's 400m race, finishing in 57.63 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:36 IST
India's athletes showcased their promising potential on a continental stage, capturing silver medals at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Nitin Gupta and Tannu delivered standout performances, earning them second place finishes in their respective events.

In a nail-biting conclusion to the 5000m race walk, Gupta clocked a time of 20:21.51 seconds, just 0.01 seconds shy of the gold claimed by China's Zhu Ninghao. Meanwhile, Tannu displayed her speed in the women's 400m event, crossing the finish line in 57.63 seconds, behind Japan's Imamine Saki.

This success follows Gupta's record-breaking performance in Patna last month, and both athletes are set to continue their campaigns, participating in events like discus throw, long jump, and 100m sprints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

