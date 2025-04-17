Punjab Kings Strategize for Success Against RCB

As the Punjab Kings prepare to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their Assistant Coach, Brad Haddin, addressed the media, shedding light on the team's strategy. Haddin emphasized that recent victories are a source of motivation, and highlighted the importance of continuous improvement and momentum as the tournament progresses.

Haddin expressed that thrilling victories like the recent defense of the lowest IPL total against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have bolstered team confidence. He remarked, "It reinforces our strategies, fostering trust within the team. Players begin to believe in winning under any circumstances," according to a PBKS statement.

Amidst challenges faced by the batting line-up, Haddin shed light on their preparedness and strategy moving forward. He stated, "Our dynamic batters need clear minds to execute roles and capitalize on their strengths. Success depends on training, preparation, and executing courageously."

Looking ahead to the match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Haddin stressed the importance of adapting to varying pitch conditions. He explained, "Trust your game in changing conditions. Players should know their roles and strengths, enabling them to seize opportunities."

Haddin concluded by affirming the significance of the team's strategic approach, which involves understanding personal strengths, essential for taking the game to the opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)