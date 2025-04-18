Tennis Conflict: Tsurenko Sues WTA Over War-Linked Decisions

Ukrainian tennis star Lesia Tsurenko has initiated a legal battle against the WTA and its chairman, Steve Simon, accusing them of a breach of contract and negligence.

According to Tsurenko, assurances were made to Ukrainian players about banning Russian and Belarusian players who openly supported the conflict with Ukraine were not upheld.

The amended lawsuit highlights instances where Russian players continued to face few restrictions, stirring further controversy and emotional distress for the Ukrainian athlete.

