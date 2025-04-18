Left Menu

Arne Slot's Historic Premier League Pursuit Amidst Transfer Speculations

Arne Slot, Liverpool's head coach, is not focused on clinching the Premier League title this Sunday. With six games left, his team leads by 13 points. Meanwhile, questions over Trent Alexander-Arnold's future remain, as he is linked to Real Madrid while recovering from an ankle injury.

Arne Slot, the Dutch manager at the helm of Liverpool, remains unfazed by the possibility of clinching the Premier League title this Sunday. Despite being on the brink of securing Liverpool's 20th top-flight title, Slot insists he is not preoccupied with the trophy.

Slot's team holds a commanding 13-point lead with just six games remaining, placing them in a strong position to match Manchester United's record. The title could be theirs if Ipswich defeats Arsenal, followed by a Liverpool victory against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Slot refrained from commenting on the contract situation of star player Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid. Once sidelined with an ankle injury, Alexander-Arnold has returned to training and could make an appearance off the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

