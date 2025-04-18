Race Walking Stars Gear Up for National Spotlight at Sukhna Lake

The national race walking competition is set to begin this weekend at the picturesque Sukhna Lake, a pivotal event for athletes aiming to earn spots in the Asian Athletics Championships and the World Championships.

Priyanka Goswami, a two-time Olympian and national record holder, is a major contender in the women's 20km race, alongside over 200 other competitors from across the nation. With a qualification time of 1:32:00 to beat, Priyanka aims to shine based on her robust record.

The competition has attracted a significant number of participants from the Indian Army, including noted contenders like Akshdeep Singh. The men's 20km race sees a qualification benchmark of 1:24:00, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)