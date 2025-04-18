Left Menu

Race Walking Stars Gear Up for National Spotlight at Sukhna Lake

The national race walking competition at Sukhna Lake will serve as a selection ground for the Asian and World Championships. Notable contenders include Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh. The event features 200 athletes vying to meet qualification times, with significant participation from the Indian Army.

The national race walking competition is set to begin this weekend at the picturesque Sukhna Lake, a pivotal event for athletes aiming to earn spots in the Asian Athletics Championships and the World Championships.

Priyanka Goswami, a two-time Olympian and national record holder, is a major contender in the women's 20km race, alongside over 200 other competitors from across the nation. With a qualification time of 1:32:00 to beat, Priyanka aims to shine based on her robust record.

The competition has attracted a significant number of participants from the Indian Army, including noted contenders like Akshdeep Singh. The men's 20km race sees a qualification benchmark of 1:24:00, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

