Buttler's Brilliance: Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi Capitals in High-Octane IPL Clash

In a riveting IPL showdown, Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket victory, thanks to an unbeaten 97 from Jos Buttler. The match, held on Saturday, witnessed Delhi Capitals falling short of their target, despite being well-placed at 146/3 after 14 overs.

Gujarat's bowlers were instrumental in restricting Delhi to 203/8, pulling back the game that seemed poised for a massive total exceeding 220. Skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that a lack of momentum and missteps in fielding contributed to their downfall.

Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, praised the third-wicket partnership between Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, which sealed the victory. Buttler's resilience against the heat and strategic play ultimately led Gujarat to a successful chase, marking their first 200-plus run pursuit victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)