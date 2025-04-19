Buttler's Brilliance: Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi Capitals in High-Octane IPL Clash
Gujarat Titans triumphed over Delhi Capitals in a thrilling IPL match, driven by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97. Despite a strong start, Delhi fell short of their target, as Gujarat chased 204 with ease. Axar Patel reflected on their loss, emphasizing missed opportunities and fielding errors.
In a riveting IPL showdown, Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket victory, thanks to an unbeaten 97 from Jos Buttler. The match, held on Saturday, witnessed Delhi Capitals falling short of their target, despite being well-placed at 146/3 after 14 overs.
Gujarat's bowlers were instrumental in restricting Delhi to 203/8, pulling back the game that seemed poised for a massive total exceeding 220. Skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that a lack of momentum and missteps in fielding contributed to their downfall.
Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, praised the third-wicket partnership between Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, which sealed the victory. Buttler's resilience against the heat and strategic play ultimately led Gujarat to a successful chase, marking their first 200-plus run pursuit victory.
