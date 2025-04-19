Left Menu

Buttler's Brilliance: Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi Capitals in High-Octane IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans triumphed over Delhi Capitals in a thrilling IPL match, driven by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97. Despite a strong start, Delhi fell short of their target, as Gujarat chased 204 with ease. Axar Patel reflected on their loss, emphasizing missed opportunities and fielding errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:43 IST
Buttler's Brilliance: Gujarat Titans Stun Delhi Capitals in High-Octane IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting IPL showdown, Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket victory, thanks to an unbeaten 97 from Jos Buttler. The match, held on Saturday, witnessed Delhi Capitals falling short of their target, despite being well-placed at 146/3 after 14 overs.

Gujarat's bowlers were instrumental in restricting Delhi to 203/8, pulling back the game that seemed poised for a massive total exceeding 220. Skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that a lack of momentum and missteps in fielding contributed to their downfall.

Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, praised the third-wicket partnership between Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, which sealed the victory. Buttler's resilience against the heat and strategic play ultimately led Gujarat to a successful chase, marking their first 200-plus run pursuit victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025