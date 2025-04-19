Markram, Badoni Star as Lucknow Sets 180/5 Target Against Rajasthan

Fifties from Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni, complemented by Abdul Samad's late blitz, propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 180/5 against Rajasthan Royals during their IPL clash on Saturday. This gripping encounter unfolded on a scorching Rajasthan night where momentum swung between the bat and ball.

After electing to bat first, the Super Giants intended to leverage their strong opening pair for a solid start. Aiden Markram initiated the scoring with back-to-back boundaries in the first over off Jofra Archer, but the English pacer struck back, removing Mitchell Marsh with a well-placed delivery caught by Shimron Hetmyer.

Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant struggled to add substantial runs, succumbing to disciplined bowling by Rajasthan. However, a timely 76-run partnership between Markram and Badoni stabilized the innings. The latter duo's aggressive stroke play enthralled the crowd before Wanindu Hasaranga's spin claimed both batsmen. When Badoni perished, Abdul Samad delivered a fireworks display, hitting four sixes in the final over, driving LSG to a challenging total.

(With inputs from agencies.)